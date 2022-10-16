Hussein Mecklai Sells 427 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $33,844.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,103.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Friday, September 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 519 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $45,656.43.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Hussein Mecklai sold 9,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $801,000.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Hussein Mecklai sold 871 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $72,449.78.

On Thursday, July 28th, Hussein Mecklai sold 17,375 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $1,428,051.25.

Impinj Trading Down 5.2 %

PI stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 2.13. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.