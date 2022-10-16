HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $7.88

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.88, but opened at $8.30. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 1,080 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

HUTCHMED Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,271 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,977,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,331 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 673,820 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 417.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 515,158 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,266,000. 27.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

