HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $7.88

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.88, but opened at $8.30. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 1,080 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
