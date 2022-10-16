IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $483.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,179,000 after buying an additional 171,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,128,000 after acquiring an additional 79,546 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after acquiring an additional 934,829 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 346,118 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,122,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX stock opened at $324.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $672.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

