Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $165.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.92.

NYSE:ITW opened at $186.10 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.90.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after buying an additional 400,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,994,000 after purchasing an additional 187,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $744,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

