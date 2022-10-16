Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Trading 4.1% Higher

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.64 and last traded at $16.64. 316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 139,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Imago BioSciences ( NASDAQ:IMGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $108,657.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,382.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,168 shares of company stock worth $155,402. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imago BioSciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGO. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $57,256,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 146.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,415,000 after buying an additional 1,954,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 68.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after buying an additional 323,376 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $5,936,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,060,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,759,000 after purchasing an additional 212,359 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.