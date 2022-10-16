Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$70.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IMO. CSFB set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.69.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Trading Down 3.4 %

TSE:IMO opened at C$64.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$61.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.18. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$40.96 and a 52 week high of C$72.96. The firm has a market cap of C$40.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.22.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.25 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 11.1999998 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.