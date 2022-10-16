Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$70.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IMO. CSFB set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.69.
Imperial Oil Trading Down 3.4 %
TSE:IMO opened at C$64.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$61.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.18. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$40.96 and a 52 week high of C$72.96. The firm has a market cap of C$40.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.22.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
