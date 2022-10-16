Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells $28,998.18 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 366 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $28,998.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,221.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Cary Baker sold 324 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $28,499.04.

On Thursday, August 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,452 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $138,738.60.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Cary Baker sold 3,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $270,060.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Cary Baker sold 7,875 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $660,082.50.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $75.86 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average of $67.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 2.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Impinj’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Impinj by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Impinj by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 76.2% during the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 325,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

