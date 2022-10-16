Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Investec

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

INFY stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. Infosys has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,855,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570,026 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,478 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,242,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,785 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

