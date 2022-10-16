Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.60.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.32. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

