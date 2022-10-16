InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$6.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.25 price target on InPlay Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

Shares of InPlay Oil stock opened at C$3.05 on Friday. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of C$1.54 and a 52 week high of C$5.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.52. The firm has a market cap of C$265.77 million and a PE ratio of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.09.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil ( TSE:IPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$71.29 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that InPlay Oil will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

