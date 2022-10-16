Inrad Optics (INRD) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Inrad Optics to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inrad Optics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Inrad Optics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inrad Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Inrad Optics Competitors 77 247 445 4 2.49

As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 52.25%. Given Inrad Optics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inrad Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Inrad Optics has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inrad Optics’ peers have a beta of -1.06, indicating that their average stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

32.1% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Inrad Optics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inrad Optics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inrad Optics 3.07% 9.90% 4.28% Inrad Optics Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inrad Optics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inrad Optics $11.35 million $1.75 million 80.04 Inrad Optics Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 35.36

Inrad Optics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Inrad Optics. Inrad Optics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Inrad Optics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inrad Optics, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies. The company was founded in April 1973 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Inrad Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inrad Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.