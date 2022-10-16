Insider Buying: Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Director Purchases 2,715 Shares of Stock

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) Director Brian Dalton acquired 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.21 per share, with a total value of C$19,575.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,675 shares in the company, valued at C$228,376.75.

Shares of ARR opened at C$7.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$191.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.06. The company has a current ratio of 195.71, a quick ratio of 195.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. has a 52 week low of C$6.70 and a 52 week high of C$14.73.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.93 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. will post 0.0595775 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARR shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

