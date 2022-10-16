Insider Buying: Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) CEO Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) CEO Shoshana Shendelman bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,871.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shoshana Shendelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Shoshana Shendelman bought 38,153 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $19,839.56.

Applied Therapeutics Trading Up 8.4 %

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.67. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $18.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on APLT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 41,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 19,159 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

