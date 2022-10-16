Insider Buying: Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) Insider Acquires 2,243 Shares of Stock

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU – Get Rating) insider Murray Jordan acquired 2,243 shares of Chorus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$7.64 ($5.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,132.03 ($11,980.44).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.09.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.161 dividend. This is a positive change from Chorus’s previous Final dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 11th. Chorus’s dividend payout ratio is 290.00%.

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

