Insider Buying: CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) Senior Officer Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mark Gordon Luchinski bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$18,000.

Mark Gordon Luchinski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Mark Gordon Luchinski sold 25,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$4,375.00.

CMC Metals Price Performance

CMC Metals stock opened at C$0.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29. CMC Metals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.78, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.04.

CMC Metals Company Profile

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

