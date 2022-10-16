Insider Buying: Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI – Get Rating) insider James Scott purchased 50,000 shares of Integrated Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$19,200.00 ($13,426.57).

Integrated Research Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09.

About Integrated Research

(Get Rating)

Integrated Research Limited designs, develops, implements, and sells systems and applications management computer software for business-critical computing, and unified communication and payment networks. The company offers Prognosis, an integrated suite of monitoring and management software designed to give an organization's management and technical personnel operational insight into the HP NonStop platform, distributed system servers, unified communications, payment environments, and the business applications.

