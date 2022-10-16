Insider Buying: Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) Director Purchases 24,500 Shares of Stock

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating) Director Martin Andrew Burian purchased 24,500 shares of Nanalysis Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$19,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 529,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$428,733.

Nanalysis Scientific Stock Performance

NSCI opened at C$0.80 on Friday. Nanalysis Scientific Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.74 and a 12-month high of C$1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.35 million and a PE ratio of -19.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.01.

About Nanalysis Scientific

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through three segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate.

