Insider Buying: Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) Director Purchases 24,500 Shares of Stock

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating) Director Martin Andrew Burian purchased 24,500 shares of Nanalysis Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$19,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 529,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$428,733.
Nanalysis Scientific Stock Performance
NSCI opened at C$0.80 on Friday. Nanalysis Scientific Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.74 and a 12-month high of C$1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.35 million and a PE ratio of -19.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.01.
About Nanalysis Scientific
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Nanalysis Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanalysis Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.