Insider Buying: Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX:NNL) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX:NNL – Get Rating) insider Todd Ross acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$28,000.00 ($19,580.42).
Todd Ross also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 25th, Todd Ross acquired 100,000 shares of Nordic Nickel stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$26,700.00 ($18,671.33).
Nordic Nickel Stock Performance
About Nordic Nickel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.