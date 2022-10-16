Insider Buying: Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX:NNL) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX:NNL – Get Rating) insider Todd Ross acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$28,000.00 ($19,580.42).

Todd Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Todd Ross acquired 100,000 shares of Nordic Nickel stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$26,700.00 ($18,671.33).

Nordic Nickel Limited engages in discovering, developing, and supplying nickel sulphides for the battery minerals. Its flagship project is the Pulju project, which comprises of one granted exploration license (EL), seven EL applications, and one exploration reservation ground in Finland. The company was formerly known as Nordic Nickel Pty Ltd.

