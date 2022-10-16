Insider Selling: Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Insider Sells 1,646 Shares of Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $25,348.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blake Aftab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $125,424.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $115,947.52.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

ACET opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.11). Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 204.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.