Insider Selling: Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Director Sells 9,696 Shares of Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) Director Mark Joseph Nelson sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $26,760.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,161 shares in the company, valued at $519,324.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Local Bounti Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Local Bounti stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Local Bounti Co. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Local Bounti Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Local Bounti

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Local Bounti from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Local Bounti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Local Bounti by 732.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Local Bounti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Local Bounti during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Local Bounti by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Local Bounti

(Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.