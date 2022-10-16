Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $64,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,616,832 shares in the company, valued at $187,027,864.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 6,039 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $245,485.35.

On Monday, October 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 31,118 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,261,212.54.

On Friday, September 30th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 795 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $32,269.05.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $3,859,000.00.

National Research Price Performance

Shares of NRC opened at $40.12 on Friday. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.50.

National Research Announces Dividend

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Touchstone Capital Inc. raised its position in National Research by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 285,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in National Research by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in National Research by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Research by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in National Research by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

