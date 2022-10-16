Insider Selling: Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Major Shareholder Sells 4,694 Shares of Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 4,694 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $17,649.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,443,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,748,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, October 12th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 14,909 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $56,057.84.

On Monday, October 10th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 1,977 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $7,413.75.

On Friday, October 7th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 27,207 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $104,202.81.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 1,883 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $7,061.25.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 12,268 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $46,005.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 9,300 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $34,875.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 22,602 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $84,983.52.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Down 5.8 %

Permianville Royalty Trust stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $5.79.

Permianville Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at $61,000.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.