Insider Selling: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Sells 22,681 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 22,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $54,661.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 466,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,665.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $12.64.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.15. On average, research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares in the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $313,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $377,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% in the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,516,000. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

