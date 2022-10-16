Insider Selling: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Sells 6,824 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 6,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $18,015.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 625,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,829.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.42. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $12.64.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

About Soleno Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 187,600 shares in the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,516,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

