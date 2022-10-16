Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Up to $19.12

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.12, but opened at $19.82. Intapp shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 106 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Intapp Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.51 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $64,359.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 506,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,201,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $64,359.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 506,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,201,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $80,741.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,657.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,102 shares of company stock valued at $390,961. Company insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intapp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Intapp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Intapp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

