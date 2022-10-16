Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading Down 5.4%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.76 and last traded at $41.76. 291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 252,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.13.

Several research firms recently commented on IPI. StockNews.com began coverage on Intrepid Potash in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27. The stock has a market cap of $538.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.99.

Intrepid Potash last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.10). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 86.52%. The firm had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

