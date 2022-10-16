Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 36,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,368,241 shares.The stock last traded at $68.42 and had previously closed at $67.57.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average of $74.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

