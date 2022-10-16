Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Down 4.6%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26. 68,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,233,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NVTA. SVB Leerink lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Invitae Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $494.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 620.70%. The company had revenue of $136.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.47 million. Research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,735 shares of company stock worth $152,009. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invitae by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 5,962.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

