iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 26,013 shares.The stock last traded at $105.88 and had previously closed at $105.67.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.59.

Institutional Trading of iShares Agency Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

