iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Position Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,615 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $35.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.99. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $51.93.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

