iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

