Jack W. Schuler Sells 16,667 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $44,167.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SLNO opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $12.64.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

About Soleno Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares in the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,516,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

