Jack W. Schuler Sells 16,667 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $44,167.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Soleno Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of SLNO opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $12.64.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.
