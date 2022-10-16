Jack W. Schuler Sells 7,876 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 7,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $21,501.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 513,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,508.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.42.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.15. Equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics
About Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.