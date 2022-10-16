Jack W. Schuler Sells 7,876 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 7,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $21,501.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 513,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,508.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.15. Equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

