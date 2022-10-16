Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 55,043 shares.The stock last traded at $13.34 and had previously closed at $13.50.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $543.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 809.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 286,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,825,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,132,000 after buying an additional 148,778 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

