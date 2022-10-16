Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 55,043 shares.The stock last traded at $13.34 and had previously closed at $13.50.
Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $543.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 809.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
