Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $87.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.39.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $79.44 and a 1-year high of $128.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.82.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

