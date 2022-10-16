Jeffrey Dossett Sells 488 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $38,659.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,729.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $160,380.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 777 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $68,321.61.

On Monday, August 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 6,612 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $546,283.44.

Impinj Price Performance

NASDAQ:PI opened at $75.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 2.13. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $99.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. Impinj’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 133,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 87,831 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Impinj by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

