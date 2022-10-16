JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) PT Lowered to $10.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JELD has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut JELD-WEN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.92.

JELD-WEN Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of JELD stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.27. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 17,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $264,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at $264,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JELD-WEN news, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 17,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $264,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 263,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,455 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,179,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,285,000 after buying an additional 1,487,132 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,221,000 after buying an additional 956,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,182,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,083,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,643,000 after buying an additional 343,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,576,000 after buying an additional 75,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

