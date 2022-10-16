JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Short Interest Update

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,490,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 16,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBLU. Susquehanna lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

JBLU stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,275,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,671,000 after purchasing an additional 379,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,798,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 35.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,074,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,863 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.5% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,069,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,983,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,397,000 after purchasing an additional 204,820 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

