JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $47.22

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.22, but opened at $49.19. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $48.66, with a volume of 8,351 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered JinkoSolar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.28.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average of $58.06.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

