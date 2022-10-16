Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Cut by Mayar Capital Ltd.

Mayar Capital Ltd. cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,411 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 8.8% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,172,929,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,632 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,500 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

