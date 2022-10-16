Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Trimmed by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.6% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.99. The company has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

