Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.46 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $432.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

