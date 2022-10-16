Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 497,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.4% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $88,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after buying an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,587,638,000 after acquiring an additional 777,837 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,286,000 after acquiring an additional 265,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,837,000 after purchasing an additional 509,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,172,929,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.99.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

