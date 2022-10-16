Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Increased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.99. The stock has a market cap of $432.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

