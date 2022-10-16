Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2022

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,110.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JMPLY. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,110 ($25.50) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Johnson Matthey Stock Down 1.1 %

Johnson Matthey stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $77.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.