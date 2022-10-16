Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,110.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JMPLY. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,110 ($25.50) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Johnson Matthey Stock Down 1.1 %

Johnson Matthey stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $77.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

