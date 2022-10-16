Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $271.50.

A number of analysts have commented on JLL shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

JLL stock opened at $156.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.38. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

