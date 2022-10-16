JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 217,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 25,079 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 18,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 37,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 17,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $111.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

