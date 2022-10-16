JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $304,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $55.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.