Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Trading Up 3.7%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) was up 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as 16.40 and last traded at 16.15. Approximately 6,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,409,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 20.59.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.01. The business had revenue of 166.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 165.96 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 37.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,022,000 after buying an additional 298,214 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth approximately $21,713,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 909,900.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 218,376 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth approximately $4,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

