KBC Group NV Acquires Shares of 1,789 Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stepan by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,955,000 after buying an additional 151,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,113 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 13.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 624,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,748,000 after purchasing an additional 76,392 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 14.6% during the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 353,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 175.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stepan in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Stepan Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SCL opened at $94.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. Stepan has a 1 year low of $91.64 and a 1 year high of $129.35.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.40. Stepan had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $751.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stepan

In other Stepan news, VP Jason Scott Keiper acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.45 per share, for a total transaction of $56,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,804.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $46,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Scott Keiper acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.45 per share, for a total transaction of $56,225.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,804.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $247,287. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Stories

